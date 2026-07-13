Man arrested, charged with murder in 2025 fatal club shooting: St. Pete police

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — St. Petersburg Police Department (SPPD) announced Monday the arrest of the suspect tied to the fatal shooting of Delvin Jaquez Ford back in 2025.

SPPD detectives arrested 28-year-old Jermaine Ivery for a fight that escalated into a deadly shooting on Feb. 9, 2025 at a club at 901 9th Avenue South.

According to the initial report of the incident that happened shortly before 3:30 a.m., a fight broke out at the club. It continued outside into the parking lot where several shots were fired.

Delvin Jaquez Ford, 27, was shot while he was trying to leave the scene in a vehicle and crashed into a pole, police officials said.

He was taken to Orlando Health Bayfront Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A 26-year-old woman was also shot, but her injury was not life-threatening, according to SPPD.

Ivery faces a first-degree murder charge for the shooting.