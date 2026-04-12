Tampa Bay tourism bounces back strong a year and a half after storms

CLEARWATER BEACH, Fla. — The busy spring travel season is winding down in Tampa Bay, bringing fewer cars to the roads and a boost to local businesses a year and a half after storms tore through the area in October 2024.

On Clearwater Beach, perfect forecasts are helping businesses recover from the storm damage seen 12 months ago.

"This year's been great. Weather has been very agreeable with us, and we've definitely seen a lot more people this year," Joseph Clancy said.

Clancy, the manager of Clear Sky Beachside Cafe, noted the difference in the crowds compared to the aftermath of the storms.

"I like the energy and excitement I see from people this year. Last year, it was kind of like sympathy from people, which was supportive and it was very nice, but this year it really feels like we're back to what I've always known," Clancy said.

It is a similar scene in Manatee County, where visitors are still coming in despite lingering signs of hurricane damage, such as on Anna Maria Island.

"Approximately 3.7 million visitors. That is everybody. That is overnight visitors. That is visitors from outside spending the day. That is your aunt, your uncle, your grandmother and grandfather, your kids staying in one of your spare bedrooms," Elliott Falcione said.

Falcione, the director of the Manatee County Convention and Visitors Bureau, explained that tourists have not tapped out, bringing significant revenue to the region.

"That's almost a half billion dollar industry for the Bradenton area, the United Kingdom, and Central Europe," Falcione said.

Tourism remains a major part of the livelihood for coastal communities, and local businesses are already looking forward to the next wave of visitors.

"I'm anticipating a very strong summer ahead, from the indications I've gotten in March and April," Clancy said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.



Share Your Story with Barrett



Barrett Tryon lives and works in Manatee County. It’s his mission to connect with his neighbors and help them find answers to the issues they see every day. Use the form below to share your thoughts with Barrett.

Contact Barrett Tryon First Name Last Name Email Phone Subject Body I'm not a robot Submit

. Barrett Tryon lives and works in Manatee County. It’s his mission to connect with his neighbors and help them find answers to the issues they see every day. Use the form below to share your thoughts with Barrett.