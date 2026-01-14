Technical rescue: Man stuck in a hole in Safety Harbor

SAFETY HARBOR, Fla. — The Safety Harbor fire chief said crews rescued a man stuck in a hole in Safety Harbor on Wednesday.

The chief said they were called to a tight-space rescue near Cedar Street and Elm Street shortly before noon on Jan. 14, involving a city contractor doing sewer work.

Crews arrived on scene and updated the incident to a technical rescue when they found a man stuck in a hole approximately 10 to 12 feet deep, per rescue officials.

The chief said the man was rescued and transported.

According to the chief, two people were originally reported as stuck in the hole, but one of the individuals was able to climb out before fire rescue arrived.

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.