Teen motorcyclist dies after May 9th hit-and-run crash in St. Pete: SPPD

ST. PETE, Fla. — A teen motorcyclist is dead after a hit-and-run crash that happened on May 9, the St. Petersburg Police Department announced Tuesday.

Yaudel Enrique Rosabal Fernandez, 18, died this past weekend at Orlando Health Bayfront Hospital.

Police said the incident happened shortly after 10 p.m. on May 9, when Rosabal Fernandez was riding a Kawasaki motorcycle eastbound in the 3300 block of 38th Avenue North.

During that time, a gold Toyota Camry driven by 31-year-old Promise Jermeise Burnett was heading westbound on 38th Avenue North, approaching 33rd Street North.

At the intersection of 38th Avenue and 33rd Street North, police said the Toyota made a left turn, entering into the path of the Kawasaki motorcycle and causing a collision.

Burnett ran from the scene with two children initially, but then returned about 30 to 40 minutes later, according to St. Pete police.

The children, who suffered minor injuries, were treated at Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital.

Burnett also suffered minor injuries but she was not hospitalized.

Burnett was charged with leaving the scene of a crash, causing serious bodily injury. She is now charged with leaving the scene of a crash involving death after Rosabal Fernandez's death.

The investigation is ongoing.