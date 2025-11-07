The Common Thread stitches yarn, coffee and community into one

ST. PETERBURG, Fla. — If you thought knitting was a solo activity, there is a new spot opening in St. Pete that’s bringing people together over balls of yarn and cups of coffee. It’s called The Common Thread, and it’s located in the Warehouse Arts District

“People in the local coffee shops would kind of look at me weird when I’d roll up and pull out a sweater that I’m working on, so I just wanted a safe space to do that in and give that to other people too,” said owner Shannon O’Brien.

O’Brien took it upon herself to stitch together her own business right in her own neighborhood, combining fiber arts, coffee and community.

“I think it’s becoming more and more prevalent to see these hybrid spaces because I think we are trying to stand out from online retailers and give people a reason to actually come in person, stay, hang out, make connections,” said O’Brien.

“Florida doesn’t have a lot of knitting shops, but there is a lot of knitters here in Florida so to have one here in St. Pete is wonderful,” said Mary Ellen Greer.

With more than 100 varieties of yarn available, Shannon says they aren’t just making sweaters and scarves, they are making art.

“I think of it more as the next evolution, how do we keep this art relevant in 2025 and beyond and welcome in the next generation of Gen Z and Gen Alpha that love to make things with their hands,” said O’Brien. “So, I try to always have beginner-friendly classes and workshops where people have never picked up a hook or needle before. This is a place where there are no stupid questions. We will be your cheerleaders and walk you through your projects.”

When it comes to their coffee, The Common Thread didn’t have to go far.

“We get our coffee from Look Alive Coffee, which is just around the corner here in St. Pete and it is delicious I wish people could taste it through the TV,” said O’Brien.

You can tell the menu was designed for a needle worker, with drinks like the Yarnold Palmer.

“It’s better than, 'one iced mocha please, can I get a Sock Monkey please? ' Getting people to say that is just fun,” said barista Jeffrey Williams.

The official grand opening of The Common Thread is Sunday, Nov. 9, starting at 10 a.m., just in time for National Knit a Sweater Month.

Shannon hopes to be a voice in the community for anyone with a dream of opening their own business.

“I have a parks and recreation degree, I’m not an MBA, I just love yarn, and I love coffee, and you learn along the way and people come out of the woodwork to support what you are doing especially if you are leading with your heart,” said O’Brien.



