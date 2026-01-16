Tourists embrace Florida's chilly weather while locals bundle up

CLEARWATER BEACH, Fla. (WFTS) — Visitors from colder climates are finding silver linings in Florida's unusually cool temperatures this holiday weekend, even as locals reach for their winter coats.

While temperatures dropped into the 50s along Florida's Gulf Coast, tourists from Pennsylvania, Ohio, and other northern states say they're still enjoying their vacations, just with a few wardrobe adjustments.

"It's 19 degrees back home, and we're enjoying the beautiful weather today," said Fotini Stratis, visiting from Pennsylvania with her family. "We think as long as the sun is out, it is beautiful."

The Stratis family had to make some last-minute packing changes, swapping out shorts for long sleeves. They even had to remove their Philadelphia Eagles shirts from their luggage after the team's playoff loss.

WFTS

"We packed the Eagles shirts like two days before the game, and then when they lost, we had to take them out," Stratis said. "We didn't want to come down here with the Eagles gear."

Despite the cooler temperatures, the Stratis children are enjoying their Florida vacation. When asked about the best part of their trip, Sofia simply responded, "the warm weather."

Her sister Eva showed appreciation for both climates, saying, "I like the snow and I also like the sun and the sand."

On the beach, some visitors jumped into the water wearing bathing suits. However, others were bundled up for their long walk on the beach.

The Pennsylvania family found themselves amused by locals bundling up in winter gear.

"I see you in a winter jacket, and I don't think it's necessary," Stratis told Tampa Bay 28 reporter Jada Williams. "I think it's nice and warm for us, right? We were just saying it's going to be sad going back to school in the winter."

WFTS

Audrey Castro from Berea, Ohio, celebrated her birthday by escaping Cleveland's 13-degree weather for Clearwater's comparatively balmy 57 degrees.

"When we left yesterday, my phone said it was 13 degrees. When we landed here and my phone refreshed, it said 57, so I'm good," Castro said. "This is the third year in a row I've come to Clearwater. Your cold is not our cold, so I'm fine with it being in the 50s."

Castro put the temperature difference in perspective after escaping Cleveland's brutal conditions.

"Put yourself in my shoes and be where I was yesterday, 13 degrees," Castro said. "That is bone chilling. This is nothing. This is beautiful. We love it."

Castro was so comfortable in the Florida weather that she went sleeveless. She even expressed interest in making the move permanent.

"I would totally move here," Castro said. "I'm manifesting that I find a job and just not have to go back home."

The cooler weather may actually be benefiting local businesses, as tourists seek indoor activities instead of beach time.

Stratis says she's noticed how busy the stores and restaurants are.

"People are at restaurants. I noticed the stores have a lot of people as well," she said. "And being that it's a holiday weekend for us too, that we're off on Monday, we had this planned a couple months ago. I don't think it's bad for business. It's crowded."

Trina Close, lead bartender at Another Broken Egg Cafe, said customers arrived earlier than usual and ordered more hot drinks.

WFTS

"People came in earlier today than they normally would, and everybody was bundled up, except for the Midwesterners," Close said. "We sold more Irish coffees this morning than any of my colder drinks."

Close noted that when tourists can't enjoy breakfast on their hotel balconies or patios, they search for nearby restaurants instead.

"If they can't go to the beach, or they can't have breakfast on their patio or on their balcony, they're going to look up breakfast near me, or best breakfast on the beach, and they're going to find us," she said.

The restaurant's outdoor patio remained empty throughout the day, disappointing even the local wildlife that typically scavenges for leftovers.

"The patio has been empty all day. The poor crows are so unhappy, they like to eat all the leftovers," Close explained. "We have a stork we call Pancake for that reason, he has stolen pancakes off of people's plates, but we're not seeing them either. It's too chilly for the birds even out here."

Despite the temperature drop, many northern visitors remain determined to enjoy traditional Florida activities. Castro still plans to walk in the water, while others have rescheduled outdoor activities like sunset cruises for warmer days.



Share Your Story with Jada



Jada Williams is focused on the issues that matter most to people in Hillsborough County. From downtown Tampa to Apollo Beach, Jada works to bring you updates and solutions on everything from crime to infrastructure. Reach out to Jada below with your concerns for your neighborhood.

Contact Jada Williams First Name Last Name Email Phone Subject Body I'm not a robot Submit

. Jada Williams is focused on the issues that matter most to people in Hillsborough County. From downtown Tampa to Apollo Beach, Jada works to bring you updates and solutions on everything from crime to infrastructure. Reach out to Jada below with your concerns for your neighborhood.