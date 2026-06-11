TRAFFIC ALERT: Overnight closure of eastbound Gandy Boulevard ramp to I-275

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The Gandy Boulevard ramp to I-275 in Pinellas County will close overnight for crews to work on a widening project.

FDOT said the eastbound Gandy Boulevard ramp to I-275 will close overnight on June 11.

The ramp will be closed from 11 p.m. on June 11 and is expected to reopen at 5 a.m. on June 12.

The closure is part of the I-275 widening project from north of 38th Avenue North of 4th Street North.

FDOT said vehicles will detour east on the Gandy Boulevard to 94th Avenue N / 16th Street, turn left onto 94th Avenue North and continue under Gandy Boulevard. Turn left at 16th Street North and use the entrance ramp onto westbound Gandy Boulevard and use the loop onto southbound I-275.