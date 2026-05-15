Sharkapalooza swims into Clearwater

CLEARWATER, Fla. — The annual Sharkapalooza festival is back and bigger than ever, Saturday, May 16, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Coachman Park in Clearwater.

Sharkapalooza has been around for the past five years, but founder Jessica Adanich says this is the first year they’re an official nonprofit and the first time to be held at Coachman Park.

“So Sharkapalooza is really about bringing together artists that make beautiful artwork, that is stunning, that can inspire, but also the educational component, with the aquariums and the local nonprofits, to actually share information on why it's important for our oceans to be healthy and to have a great ecosystem,” said Adanich.

The Clearwater Marine Aquarium, Florida Aquarium and MOTE will all be participating in the free event.

CMA Aquatic Biologist Carly Hinkle told me it’s nice to know they have a partner who cares as much about sharks as they do.

“I think it is really fascinating that we’re able to work with these other communities that can come out and help and educate guests, like the Clearwater Marine Aquarium does a really good job of providing that conservation effort, and it just makes me smile,” said Hinkle.

Jessica said she is one of dozens of artists whose work will be on display, all with the same goal in mind.

“That is the beautiful and unique thing about Sharkapalooza, is that all of the artists that are participating had to apply and be accepted, but the main thing was that their artwork had to be ocean or shark specific,” said Adanich.

A portion of the proceeds from the art and merchandise will be donated back to OCEARCH.

“OCEARCH is a nonprofit, they are internationally and nationally known for doing fantastic work for shark conservation and raising awareness,” said Adanich.

Sharkapalooza will also feature live music, food trucks, boat tours and large displays of legendary sea creatures, as well as shark experts who can take a bite out of all your shark questions.

“I think it will really draw people in, especially of all ages, like the little ones are going to get excited, and people that have been here for a while, it’s just new and exciting and fun,” said Hinkle.

Jessica also said she couldn’t think of a better place to dive deep into art and conservation at one big event than Clearwater.

“Clearwater, it’s a beautiful, beautiful place, it’s our community, and our community is right on the water, it’s important for us to have a healthy ocean,” said Adanich.



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. We all take pride in where we live, and Robert Boyd takes pride in highlighting North Pinellas County. Concerns and triumphs from Clearwater to Tarpon Springs and everywhere in-between, Robert is here for you. Just use the form below to reach out to Robert.