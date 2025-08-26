Two found dead in Dunedin home: PCSO

DUNEDIN, Fla. — The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) confirmed that there were two people found dead inside a home in Dunedin.
Deputies said a man and a woman were found deceased inside a residence in the area of the 1500 block of Mac Charles Ct.
PCSO said it appears to be a murder-suicide at this time.
This is an ongoing investigation.
