NewsPinellas County

Two found dead in Dunedin home: PCSO

Ajax9/shutterstock.com
Stock image of police lights.
DUNEDIN, Fla. — The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) confirmed that there were two people found dead inside a home in Dunedin.

Deputies said a man and a woman were found deceased inside a residence in the area of the 1500 block of Mac Charles Ct.

PCSO said it appears to be a murder-suicide at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.

