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Two left lanes on I-275 in St. Pete blocked due to crash

i275 crash.png
Florida Department of Transportartion
i275 crash.png
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ST. PETERSBURG, FLA. — A crash on Interstate 275 in St. Petersburg has two left lanes blocked due to a crash, the Florida Department of Transportation said.
Traffic is backed up near 54th Avenue North on I-275.

Two left lanes are blocked due to the crash with injuries, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Challenges over Florida's school bus and school speed zone camera face setbacks as legal battles continue

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Legal challenges over school bus and school speed zone cameras hit roadblocks

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