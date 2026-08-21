Two left lanes on I-275 in St. Pete blocked due to crash

ST. PETERSBURG, FLA. — A crash on Interstate 275 in St. Petersburg has two left lanes blocked due to a crash, the Florida Department of Transportation said.
Traffic is backed up near 54th Avenue North on I-275.
Two left lanes are blocked due to the crash with injuries, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
Challenges over Florida's school bus and school speed zone camera face setbacks as legal battles continue
Cameras catching drivers who illegally pass stopped school buses or speed through school zones are generating millions of citations across Florida — and a growing wave of legal challenges.
Legal challenges over school bus and school speed zone cameras hit roadblocks