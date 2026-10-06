Neighbors rally to preserve green space as city council set to decide between two proposals for 'The Landings'

CLEARWATER, FL (WFTS) — A growing battle over the future of The Landings Golf Course in Clearwater is drawing renewed opposition from residents who say a proposed multi-use recreation center would threaten valuable green space and environmental resources.

Community members gathered outside the golf course in recent days, continuing their campaign against a development proposal that would transform the property into a recreational complex featuring pickleball courts, restaurants and other amenities.

WFTS Community pushback continues over The Landings development

The debate comes as Clearwater City Council prepares to review competing proposals for the 77-acre site and determine next steps.

Recreation center proposal advances

The proposed recreation center recently cleared another hurdle after scoring higher than the current golf course operation during an evaluation committee meeting Thursday.

City leaders are now weighing two options: moving forward with the recreation center proposal or extending the lease of the existing golf course.

While the proposal gained momentum through the evaluation process, opposition from nearby residents continues to grow.

Those in favor of the rec center say they are excited for a tourism hotspot to boost the economy in the city. They also say the site will add new jobs to the area. In previous meetings, we have heard from community sports groups excited by the tournaments and competitions that can take place in the new space.

Developers have also previously shared with Tampa Bay 28 that they have altered plans to acknowledge neighbors concerns with the proposal.

Neighbors say their concerns aren't being heard

Members of the neighborhood advocacy group Keep Keene Green say they are frustrated by what they see as a lack of response to community concerns.

WFTS Neighbors rally with signs to protect the space

"We're not being heard," said resident Beth Davis. "When we write in, it's a thank you for your note, but no thank you. So, not represented, and we know we have a lot of work to do to educate the whole city that these 77 acres are at risk."

Residents have raised concerns about the environmental impacts of development, arguing that the property serves as an important green space and plays a role in protecting the local aquifer.

Calls for new bidding process

The city recently reopened the bidding process for 30 days to allow additional proposals to be submitted. However, some residents believe the current process should be scrapped altogether.

"I think we should, at this point, reject everything," Davis said. "We should have an RFP for these 77 acres that includes keeping the green space as green as we can, saving the aquifer, letting it be recreation for the residents as beautifully as we can, and enhance the neighborhood."

Opponents are also asking the city to extend the proposal window and consider alternatives focused on conservation and passive recreation.

Fight over property revives past debate

For many residents, the current proposal echoes a previous fight over the future of the property.

Neighbor Christine O'Leary pointed to a November 2020 community vote that rejected plans for an industrial park on the site.

"What I can't believe is that once we had a vote in this community on Nov. 3, 2020, that said no to the industrial park, this all being plowed and paved, they're at it again," O'Leary said. "But this time we don't get a vote, and that is outrageous."

Unlike the industrial park proposal, however, the recreation center plan does not require land-use changes that would trigger a public referendum.

WFTS Signs displayed around the site

Concerns about future development

Residents opposed to the project say they are worried about the long-term impact development could have on future generations.

"I really think that people are just not thinking about the future, about their children and grandchildren when they're doing these things," community member Jasmina Forcan said.

What's next?

Clearwater City Council is expected to discuss the proposals and determine next steps during its meeting next week. The first discussion will take place Oct. 12 during the work session. Then, city council is expected to vote at the meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 14, at 6 p.m. on "whether to direct staff to negotiate with either applicant."

Community members looking to speak at the Oct. 14 meeting during public comment can provide a written comment to ClearwaterCouncil@myclearwater.com by 5 p.m. on Oct. 13 or attend the meeting in person.



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Tampa Bay 28 reporter Maya Sargent is here to highlight the triumphs and explore the concerns from her neighbors in North Pinellas County. From Clearwater to Tarpon Springs and everywhere in between - fill out the form below to connect with Maya.

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. Tampa Bay 28 reporter Maya Sargent is here to highlight the triumphs and explore the concerns from her neighbors in North Pinellas County. From Clearwater to Tarpon Springs and everywhere in between - fill out the form below to connect with Maya.