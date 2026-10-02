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Tampa Bay race across the Skyway Bridge returns in 2027 with new organizers and name

Sunshine Skyway Bridge
WFTS
Sunshine Skyway Bridge
Posted

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — A popular Tampa Bay race across the Skyway Bridge returns in 2027 with a new organizer and a new name.

The SunSky 10K will let runners and walkers cross the Sunshine Skyway Bridge on March 21, 2027.

Registration opens October 5 and is limited to 8,000 people. The website lists the entry fee at $100 per person.

More info here

Bradenton community responds after 20-year-old volleyball star dies from disease that affects 2 in a million

The 20-year-old IMG Academy volleyball star and Under Armour All-American died Sept. 16 after a three-month battle with the rare blood disorder — even though doctors had found her a 100% bone marrow match, her mother, Tanya Mack tells Tampa Bay 28 reporter Haley Zarcone.

20-year-old volleyball star dies from disease that affects 2 in a million

Latest Pinellas County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

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