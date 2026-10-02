Tampa Bay race across the Skyway Bridge returns in 2027 with new organizers and name

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — A popular Tampa Bay race across the Skyway Bridge returns in 2027 with a new organizer and a new name.

The SunSky 10K will let runners and walkers cross the Sunshine Skyway Bridge on March 21, 2027.

Registration opens October 5 and is limited to 8,000 people. The website lists the entry fee at $100 per person.

More info here