Tampa Bay race across the Skyway Bridge returns in 2027 with new organizers and name

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — A popular Tampa Bay race across the Skyway Bridge returns in 2027 with a new organizer and a new name.
The SunSky 10K will let runners and walkers cross the Sunshine Skyway Bridge on March 21, 2027.
Registration opens October 5 and is limited to 8,000 people. The website lists the entry fee at $100 per person.
More info here
Bradenton community responds after 20-year-old volleyball star dies from disease that affects 2 in a million
The 20-year-old IMG Academy volleyball star and Under Armour All-American died Sept. 16 after a three-month battle with the rare blood disorder — even though doctors had found her a 100% bone marrow match, her mother, Tanya Mack tells Tampa Bay 28 reporter Haley Zarcone.
20-year-old volleyball star dies from disease that affects 2 in a million