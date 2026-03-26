UPS worker arrested by Pinellas Park police after stealing, pawning cell phones: PPPD

PINELLLES PARK, FLA. — A United Parcel Service (UPS) worker was arrested on Tuesday by Pinellas Park police after he pawned cell phones that he stole during his routes, authorities said.

Mason Jones, 31, of St. Petersburg was charged by the Pinellas Park Police Department (PPPD) with false verification of ownership after he was accused of pawning 32 cellphones between Jan. 1, 2024 and July 25, 2025.

At least eight of those phones were stolen while he was working as a UPS employee, PPPD officials said.

According to an arrest affidavit, Jones pawned:



A Samsung Galaxy S25-plus valued at $1,199 for $270 on July 9, 2025.

A Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 phone valued at $999 for $20 on Jan. 3, 2025.

An Apple iPhone 16 valued at $599, for $178 on April 19, 2025.

A Samsung Galaxy phone valued at $228 for $9 on May, 25, 2024.

Jones was not the owner and did not have permission to sell the phones, the report stated.

He was arrested on Tuesday.