Vehicle fire shuts down three lanes on I-275

PINELLAS COUNTY, FLA — A vehicle fire has blocked three lanes on Interstate 275 in Pinellas County, transportation officials said.
According to the Florida Department of Transportation, the vehicle on fire was on I-275 South at Roosevelt Boulevard.
Three right lanes were blocked.
Citrus County family says father died after medical episode while swimming with manatees
Tommy Green was visiting his family in Citrus County to celebrate his birthday. He suffered a heart attack while swimming with the manatees, according to his family.
Family says father died after medical episode while swimming with manatees