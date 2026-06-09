'Very concerned': Dunedin mayor warns of cuts to city services if voters pass tax plan

DUNEDIN, Fla. — As Florida voters prepare to vote on a sweeping property tax proposal this November, Dunedin Mayor Moe Freaney is urging residents to look beyond the promise of tax relief and consider what local governments could lose in return.

The proposed constitutional amendment would expand Florida’s homestead exemption while placing new limits on local property tax revenue. Supporters say it would provide meaningful financial relief for homeowners struggling with rising costs, but critics warn it could force cities and counties to cut services or find new ways to raise revenue.

“As a quality of life mayor, I am concerned," Dunedin's mayor said. "Very concerned.”

Freaney says Dunedin is already trying to understand what the measure could mean for its budget.

“So, the first year, we found out from the Property Appraiser, it’s about $4.2 million,” she told Tampa Bay 28. “Second year, it’s $6.3 million. Now, we only get $18 million on property tax, so it’s a significant chunk of that.”

The mayor said city leaders would do everything possible to preserve essential services but acknowledged other programs could be affected.

She pointed to parks, libraries, and festivals as areas that could face reductions and said the city has also begun studying a possible fire assessment on homes and businesses to help fund public safety if property tax revenue declines.

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Capital improvement projects, such as a downtown parking garage and a public swimming pool, could also be paused.

“Some people say that that’s fear-mongering, but it just is a fact,” Freaney said. “And obviously, as someone who has lived in this community for 40 years, I care deeply that people understand what will be given up.”

She added that officials are still working through the budget process and have not identified any specific positions or departments to be eliminated.

Freaney also said she understands why many Floridians are frustrated with rising housing costs and increasing tax bills.

“I get it. There is an affordability crisis, and it’s real,” she said.

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Still, she believes reducing local government revenue without a replacement funding source could create unintended consequences for cities like Dunedin.

Not everyone agrees.

Several people who spoke with Tampa Bay 28 in downtown Dunedin said they plan to support the amendment. They said local governments should learn to operate with less.

Glenn Gonyea, a Tampa homeowner who was visiting the city, said he moved to Florida expecting a lower cost of living but has instead watched his property taxes climb.

“It’s gone up, and it’s already higher than other places I’ve lived,” Gonyea said. “I came out of the Boston area, and that, we thought at the time, was a high tax, and it’s a lot higher here.”

He also said he generally favors a smaller government.

“Give the money to the people and let the people grow and thrive and prosper,” he said. “That’s kind of bottom line for me.”

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Others who spoke with Tampa Bay 28 also expressed tentative support for the proposal, with one pointing to the more than $20 million price tag for Dunedin’s relatively new City Hall as an example of why they believe local governments can tighten spending before asking taxpayers for more.

The proposed constitutional amendment will appear on Florida’s November ballot. Because it would amend the state constitution, it must receive at least 60% of the vote to take effect.



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. Chad Mills calls Polk County home and has witnessed the area’s growth firsthand. He is focused on sharing stories from his neighbors in Lakeland. You can use the form below to connect with Chad.