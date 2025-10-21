Woman arrested, bonded in hit-and-run case: 2 teens in critical condition

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The Memphis woman accused of a Pasco County hit-and-run on Oct. 12 that left two teens in critical condition bonded out of jail on the evening of Oct. 20, according to Pinellas County Jail Records.

Kelsie Renea Moorman, 25, was located in Tennessee, where she fled to after the accident, and was booked into the Pinellas County Jail yesterday afternoon.

Officials say she hit sixteen-year-old Kaiden Paradise-Smith and 15-year-old Darius Maddox on U.S. 19 and New York Avenue in Hudson with a white Ford F-150, and then took off from the scene.

Both teens are still in the hospital recovering from their injuries.