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Memorial Day crowds bring boost to Clearwater Beach businesses

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CLEARWATER, Fla. — Clearwater Beach is packed with visitors for Memorial Day weekend, giving local businesses a seasonal boost.

AAA predicts one of the busiest Memorial Day weekends on record, with 45 million people traveling nationwide. Florida’s beaches remain a popular draw, and the increased foot traffic is paying off for shops and vendors along the Clearwater Pier.

Angela Fuhrmann, who has sold jewelry on the pier for 27 years, said spring and summer have always been the busiest times of the year, and Memorial Day weekend is one they look forward to.

Local business owners say the influx of holiday visitors provides an important boost before summer tourism fully kicks in.


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