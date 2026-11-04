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Woman charged with child abuse after driving drunk into ditch with kid: police

It was her third DUI arrest
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PINELLS PARK, FLA — A St. Petersburg woman was charged with child abuse on Tuesday after receiving her third DUI when she crashed into a ditch with an 11-year-old girl in the vehicle, authorities said.

The Pinellas Park Police Department arrested 40-year-old Laura Kasica.

Pinellas Park Police Department

Kasica was driving when she crashed into a ditch near 47th Street North and 62nd Avenue North at about 6:06 a.m., according to a police report.

After a tow truck pulled the vehicle from the ditch, Kasica tried to drive away but was stopped by police. Officers said she exhibited signs of impairment and was arrested on a DUI charge, her third offense.

The 11-year-old girl told officers she saw Kasica drinking and showed police where Kasica had hidden a container of alcohol, officials said.

The report did not mention the child's condition.

Kasica was booked into the Pinellas County Jail without bond.

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