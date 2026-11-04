Woman killed in Clearwater motorcycle crash

CLEARWATER, FLA. — A woman was killed in a motorcycle crash in Clearwater on Tuesday, officials said.

Clearwater Police and Clearwater Fire & Rescue responded to the crash on U.S. Highway 19.

A 23-year-old Pinellas Park woman was traveling south at a high rate of speed near Seville Boulevard when she lost control of the motorcycle, Clearwater officials said.

The motorcycle struck the median barrier, crossed the travel lanes and then struck the shoulder near the curb lane.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.