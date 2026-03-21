Woman shot at Seminole sports bar: PCSO

SEMINOLE, FLA. — The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) was investigating a shooting on Saturday at a Seminole sports bay after a woman was hospitalized.

According to PCSO officials, deputies responded to Time Out sports bar, 9009 Oakhurst Road, after receiving a report of a gunshot.

When deputies arrived on scene, they discovered an adult female with a gunshot wound.

She was transported to the hospital as a trauma alert.

Detectives are investigating and the case is open and active.