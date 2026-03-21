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Woman shot at Seminole sports bar: PCSO

Covering Pinellas County
WFTS
Covering Pinellas County
Posted

SEMINOLE, FLA. — The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) was investigating a shooting on Saturday at a Seminole sports bay after a woman was hospitalized.

According to PCSO officials, deputies responded to Time Out sports bar, 9009 Oakhurst Road, after receiving a report of a gunshot.

When deputies arrived on scene, they discovered an adult female with a gunshot wound.

She was transported to the hospital as a trauma alert.

Detectives are investigating and the case is open and active.

Citrus County family says father died after medical episode while swimming with manatees

Tommy Green was visiting his family in Citrus County to celebrate his birthday. He suffered a heart attack while swimming with the manatees, according to his family.

Family says father died after medical episode while swimming with manatees

Latest Pinellas County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

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