Clearwater lights massive 61-foot menorah on final night of Hanukkah to honor Sydney attack victims

CLEARWATER, Fla. — The Jewish community in Clearwater honored the final night of Hanukkah with a powerful tribute to victims of last week’s mass shooting in Sydney, Australia.

Chabad of Clearwater hosted the event Sunday, lighting what organizers said is the world’s longest menorah at just over 61 feet.

Rabbi Levi Hodakov of Chabad of Clearwater said the event was designed to show resilience in the face of tragedy.

"We're happy to be able to gather the Jewish community together once again to show that no matter what type of darkness might be in the world, we are going to continue lighting up the world with our menorahs in public," Hodakov said. "We're going to live as proud Jews, and no enemies are going to force us into hiding."

The ceremony featured symbolic participation from community leaders and survivors. Clearwater Police's deputy chief lit the first candle of the menorah, while a 93-year-old Holocaust survivor completed the lighting of the remaining candles with oil, following traditional Jewish custom.

"It's not only about standing with Sydney in words - Judaism demands action," Hodakov said.

The tragedy in Sydney, where 15 people were killed, deeply impacted many in Pinellas County’s Jewish community. Nathan Borochov, a local Jewish community member, became emotional discussing the tragedy.

"I was crying, a man crying is not so real. It's very hurtful. It was a girl 10 years old," Borochov said. "Discriminately killing people just because their religion is different from yours. It's very hard to understand, very hard to accept. Hope never be acceptable."

Herb and Malka Kalatsky also grew emotional, calling the violence “terrible.”

Despite concerns about safety, more than a dozen people attended the menorah lighting ceremony. The gathering emphasized hope and unity in the face of adversity.

“We just hope that the light spreads around the world, because that’s what we need,” said Malka Kalatsky.

Rabbi Hodakov concluded the ceremony with a message of resilience, urging those present to work toward a better, brighter world. “Hate will never win, light will always overcome darkness,” he said.

Borochov echoed that theme, wishing “Happy Hanukkah to all of Florida, Jews, Christians, Muslims, everybody.”



Annette Gutierrez knows safety is important for every community. She's focused on finding solutions and getting results for both crime and our roads. She takes pride in sharing stories from Sarasota and Manatee counties, so send Annette tips on how she can help.

