1 dead after being hit by train in Winter Haven: CSX

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — The Polk County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) said deputies are conducting a death investigation after a man was fatally hit by a CSX train on Thursday night in Winter Haven.

Deputies said they were dispatched to the railroad tracks northeast of the intersection of 2nd Street North and 2nd Eloise Terrace at approximately 8:20 p.m. on July 9.

PCSO said the victim, a 37-year-old man, was found dead with multiple blood force trauma injuries. CSX said there were no injuries to the train crew.

The investigation determined that the CSX train departed from Auburndale and was traveling southbound towards Lake Wales at about 35 mph, per the report.

According to deputies, the train’s engineer saw the man walking southbound along the left side of the train tracks and attempted to warn him with the train's horn.

PCSO said efforts are ongoing to locate and notify the next of kin and an autopsy will be done at a later date.

The investigation is ongoing.