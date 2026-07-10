Officials investigating officer-involved shooting at Spectrum in Auburndale: PCSO

AUBURNDALE, Fla. — The 10th Judicial Circuit Officer Involved Deadly Incident Task Force is investigating an officer-involved shooting in the Spectrum parking lot in Auburndale on Friday morning.

The Auburndale Police Department and the Polk County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) are on the scene, per the report.

Polk County Sheriff's Office officials are expected to provide an update around 12 p.m. Tampa Bay 28 will carry the press conference live.

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At this time, PCSO has not confirmed anyone was killed. PCSO did confirm no officers or deputies were injured.

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There will be a media briefing coming from officials.

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 reporter Rebecca Petit will provide more details as they become available.