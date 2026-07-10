Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
17  WX Alerts
NewsPolk County

Actions

Officials investigating officer-involved shooting at Spectrum in Auburndale: PCSO

Officials investigating officer-involved shooting at Spectrum in Auburndale: PCSO
WFTS
Officials investigating officer-involved shooting at Spectrum in Auburndale: PCSO
Posted
and last updated

AUBURNDALE, Fla. — The 10th Judicial Circuit Officer Involved Deadly Incident Task Force is investigating an officer-involved shooting in the Spectrum parking lot in Auburndale on Friday morning.

The Auburndale Police Department and the Polk County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) are on the scene, per the report.

Polk County Sheriff's Office officials are expected to provide an update around 12 p.m. Tampa Bay 28 will carry the press conference live.

Watch live press conference

At this time, PCSO has not confirmed anyone was killed. PCSO did confirm no officers or deputies were injured.

Deputy involved shooting Polk County

There will be a media briefing coming from officials.

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 reporter Rebecca Petit will provide more details as they become available.

Urgent plea for rare blood donors to help save Florida teen's life

Gigi Felix needs very specific donors to help save her life. She has an inherited blood disorder.

Urgent plea for rare blood donors to help save Florida teen's life

Latest Polk County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Report a typo

WFTS 480x360 Direct TV.jpg

About Us

Here's How to Get Tampa Bay 28 Back on DIRECTV