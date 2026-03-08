Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
1 dead after crash between car and semi-truck near Lake Wales: PCSO

Polk County Sheriff's Office
A 22-year-old man died after a collision between a Ford Fusion and a semi-truck near Lake Wales on Saturday.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) said the crash happened a little after 11:30 a.m. at State Road 60 and County Road 630. The driver of the Ford, identified as Christopher Joseph Morante II of Barefoot Bay, was extricated from the vehicle with life-threatening injuries and taken to a hospital, where he died shortly after arrival.

Deputies said Morante turned east onto SR 60 from CR 630 and almost immediately attempted a U-turn, crossing into the path of an eastbound Peterbilt semi-truck. The truck driver was not injured.

Crash debris shut down SR 60 in both directions, with deputies redirecting traffic around the scene. The road fully reopened about four hours later.

The investigation is ongoing.

