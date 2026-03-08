Plant City man dead after motorcycle crash in Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A Plant City motorcyclist died following a crash west of Lakeland on Saturday night, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office (PCSO).

Deputies initially responded to reports of a crash involving a pedestrian at around 8:40 p.m near County Line Road and Gateway Boulevard, according to a news release.

At the scene, deputies found the body of 29-year-old Justin Lane Fuller of Plant City and discovered he was not a pedestrian, but had been operating a motorcycle, per the release.

Detectives said Fuller crashed his bike while riding north on County Line Road. He was ejected and tumbled about 75 feet away into a southbound lane before being hit by two vehicles. They found no evidence of another vehicle being involved in the initial motorcycle crash.

Officials found a helmet near Fuller but could not determine whether he was wearing it at the time of the crash, per the release.

County Line Road was closed in both directions for about four hours due to the extensive evidence search, processing and investigation required because of the crash circumstances, debris and the size of the scene.