Pedestrian killed while crossing I-4 ramp in Polk County: PCSO

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A pedestrian died Friday night after being struck by a vehicle while attempting to cross an on-ramp from U.S. Route 27 to Interstate 4 in Polk County, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office (PCSO).

Around 8 p.m., deputies arrived at the scene, along with Polk County Fire Rescue, where they found the victim, 77-year-old Antonio Sanchez Jr. of Babson Park. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a news release.

Deputies said Sanchez was attempting to run across the on-ramp from the west side of the road when he was struck by a Chevrolet Suburban.

The driver cooperated with the investigation and no charges are anticipated, according to the release.

The crash remains under investigation by the PCSO's Traffic Homicide Unit.