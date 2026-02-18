1 dead after crash near Frostproof involving a motorcycle: PCSO

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — The Polk County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) said one person is dead after a crash southeast of Frostproof on Wednesday morning.

Deputies said units were dispatched to Old Avon Park Road near T S Wilson Road shortly before 8 a.m. on Feb. 18.

PCSO said two vehicles were involved and one of them is a motorcycle.

One person is dead, per PCSO.

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.