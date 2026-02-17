Lakeland Health Center to close in March: Planned Parenthood

LAKELAND, Fla. — Planned Parenthood of Florida is shutting down the Lakeland Health Center in March, the organization confirmed to Tampa Bay 28 on Tuesday.

In a statement, the VP of Communications, Brand and Marketing Interim VP of Public Policy Michelle Quesada said in part, "This outcome is the direct result of escalating government attacks that have blocked patients using Medicaid from accessing essential reproductive health care across Florida and the country."

President Donald Trump's tax bill signed into law in July of 2025 has led to attorneys been battling to block the administration from ending Medicaid funding to Planned Parenthood's reproductive health and abortion providers across the nation.

Quesada added, "The Lakeland Health Center served a significant number of patients who used Medicaid insurance plans to access a range of preventive care, including life-saving cancer screenings, birth control, testing and treatment for sexually transmitted infections, and virtual mental health care."

Like many Planned Parenthoods across the country, after the "Defund" provision that blocks Planned Parenthood health centers from accepting Medicaid went into effect, PPFL worked to ensure continuity of care for patients using Medicaid by providing care for urgent visits and completing ongoing treatment plans at no cost. We have always known this approach was not sustainable in the long term.





Like many Planned Parenthoods across the country, after the “Defund” provision that blocks Planned Parenthood health centers from accepting Medicaid went into effect, PPFL worked to ensure continuity of care for patients using Medicaid by providing care for urgent visits and completing ongoing treatment plans at no cost. We have always known this approach was not sustainable in the long term.







While we have supported patients in transitioning to alternate providers, efforts to permanently block Planned Parenthood from accepting Medicaid at the national level — and parallel efforts to codify that provision into state law —pose a serious and lasting threat to public health. These actions would permanently cut off patients covered by Medicaid from Planned Parenthood health centers, stripping them of access to essential preventive and reproductive health care. So far, 23 Planned Parenthood health centers across the country have been forced to close because of the loss of Medicaid, leaving thousands of patients with few options for health care and higher costs.







While this was an incredibly difficult decision, it does not change our commitment to the people of Polk County and the surrounding region. Patients will continue to have uninterrupted access to high-quality, compassionate care at all PPFL health centers—including Tampa, Orlando, and Kissimmee —and via Telehealth, where we have recently expanded services to help fill gaps created by these politically motivated barriers. We have compiled a list of other providers in the area, including Federally Qualified Health Centers, for our patients.







Patients may obtain their records at the Lakeland location through March 13, 2026. Patient records will remain accessible at any Planned Parenthood of Florida location; copies of records can be requested by calling 1-800-230-7526 or accessing them through MyChart.







A total of six employees are affected by this decision. We are supporting them throughout this transition and have offered them the opportunity to fill positions at the nearest health centers. Michelle Quesada, VP of Communications, Brand and Marketing Interim VP of Public Policy at Planned Parenthood of Florida

Planned Parenthood said it is focused on helping to provide care and assistance despite "political attacks."

The final day of medical services by appointment only at Lakeland Health Center will be March 6.