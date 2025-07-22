1 dead after fatal car crash in Polk County: PCSO

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — The Polk County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) said deputies are on the scene of a fatal car crash at Powerline Road and Snell Creek Road.
PCSO said units were dispatched shortly before 6 a.m. on Tuesday.
Deputies report preliminary information indicates two vehicles were involved and one person is dead.
This is an ongoing investigation.
