1 dead after fatal car crash in Polk County: PCSO

Police
Stock image of police lights.
Polk County fatal crash map
POLK COUNTY, Fla. — The Polk County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) said deputies are on the scene of a fatal car crash at Powerline Road and Snell Creek Road.

PCSO said units were dispatched shortly before 6 a.m. on Tuesday.

Deputies report preliminary information indicates two vehicles were involved and one person is dead.

This is an ongoing investigation.

