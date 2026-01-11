Man killed riding ATV in Lakeland after vehicle flips: PCSO

LAKELAND, Fla. — An ATV rider was killed in a riding mishap in Lakeland on Saturday after the vehicle flipped over while he was riding it, officials said.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO), the fatality occurred at the Rancho Bonito ATV park in Lakeland at about 3 p.m.

Travis Sneden, 32, of Fort McCoy, was driving the 2018 green Kawasaki ATV approximately 1.3 miles south of the main entrance to Rancho Bonito when he approached a steep cut with an approximate 24-30 inch vertical drop, PCSO officials said.

As Sneden attempted to maneuver the ATV straight down, the vehicle flipped over, landing upside down and trapping Sneden.

He died at the scene.

He was not wearing a helmet, PCSO officials said.