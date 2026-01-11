Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
4  WX Alerts
NewsPolk County

Actions

Man killed riding ATV in Lakeland after vehicle flips: PCSO

polk county sheriffs office-polk county-sheriff.jpg
John Pellizzari
polk county sheriffs office-polk county-sheriff.jpg
Posted

LAKELAND, Fla. — An ATV rider was killed in a riding mishap in Lakeland on Saturday after the vehicle flipped over while he was riding it, officials said.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO), the fatality occurred at the Rancho Bonito ATV park in Lakeland at about 3 p.m.

Travis Sneden, 32, of Fort McCoy, was driving the 2018 green Kawasaki ATV approximately 1.3 miles south of the main entrance to Rancho Bonito when he approached a steep cut with an approximate 24-30 inch vertical drop, PCSO officials said.

As Sneden attempted to maneuver the ATV straight down, the vehicle flipped over, landing upside down and trapping Sneden.

He died at the scene.

He was not wearing a helmet, PCSO officials said.

New mental health programs making an impact in Florida

Florida Behavioral Health Association's Scott Burgess shared with Tampa Bay 28 Anchor Wendy Ryan the successes of new initiatives being tested across Florida.

Florida Behavioral Health Association Chairman discusses success of new mental health programs

Latest Polk County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.