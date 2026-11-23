Polk County Sheriff's Office said one person is injured after gunshots were fired at a car near Davenport.
PCSO said they believe the incident may have started around Orlando, and the car may have been driving from one location to another.
Authorities are still in the early stages of the investigation and will provide more details as they learn them.
This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide updates as they come in.
MacDill Air Force Base housing lawsuit grows to 105 military families alleging unsafe conditions, mold
A lawsuit against the company managing privatized housing at MacDill Air Force Base has more than doubled in size, with 105 military families now alleging they lived in unsafe and unhealthy conditions. The amended complaint represents more than 450 people and spans 924 pages.