LAKELAND, Fla. — Lakeland leaders are moving forward with a plan to transform nine blocks in Midtown, hoping to attract new businesses, create housing opportunities and reconnect the historically underinvested area with downtown.

WATCH: Lakeland approves 'The Nine' Midtown redevelopment plan

Lakeland approves 'The Nine' Midtown redevelopment plan

The Lakeland City Commission unanimously approved The Nine Urban Design and Implementation Plan on Nov. 16, establishing a roadmap for redevelopment across approximately 42 acres north of downtown.

For Dr. Sallie Stone, CEO of The Well, a business resource center in Midtown, the plan represents an opportunity to bring new life to an area she has invested in.

"In ancient times, people gathered at wells. They exchanged goods; they gave each other support," Stone said.

WFTS

Stone launched The Well four years ago to help entrepreneurs start and grow businesses.

"For those that are interested in growing a business, starting a business, but we do have a nod towards the underserved," Stone said.

What's planned for The Nine?

The Nine encompasses nine city blocks generally bounded by Memorial Boulevard (U.S. 92) to the north, Bartow Road (U.S. 98) to the south, North Massachusetts Avenue to the east and North Florida Avenue to the west.

City of Lakeland

The area, previously known as the Mass Market district, was separated from downtown by the construction of the In-Town Bypass.

The city's vision calls for a mixed-use urban neighborhood with:



A variety of housing options, including apartments and townhomes.

Neighborhood-serving businesses, retail and restaurants.

Offices and opportunities for private investment.

Walkable streets and improved transportation connections.

Tree-lined public spaces and gathering areas.

The plan also focuses on improving connections between Midtown, Downtown Lakeland, the Medical District and surrounding neighborhoods.

Lakeland CRA Manager Valerie Vaught said preserving existing neighborhoods while improving connectivity is a priority.

"The beauty of this is that we are protecting and preserving the existing neighborhoods to the east and west. We want to make sure that we're bringing connectivity throughout and into each neighborhood," Vaught said.

When could redevelopment begin?

The adoption of the plan does not mean construction will begin immediately.

According to city officials, redevelopment will happen over time and depend on available resources, market conditions and private-sector participation.

The Lakeland Community Redevelopment Agency has spent years acquiring property in the area. Vaught previously estimated preparing the first phase for development could take five to 10 years.

The newly adopted plan will help guide future infrastructure improvements, property redevelopment opportunities and partnerships with potential developers.

Business owners hopeful for Midtown's future

For Stone, the hope is that the redevelopment will create opportunities for businesses like hers while bringing more activity and investment to Midtown.

She said the concept of creating a connected, mixed-use neighborhood has proven successful in other parts of the country.

"It is a concept that has taken root across the nation and has been very successful, so we're excited that The Well will be in the middle of all of that development," Stone said.

City leaders say the goal is to create a neighborhood where people can live, work, gather and connect while strengthening Midtown's relationship with the rest of Lakeland.



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. Rebecca Petit is dedicated to telling your stories from every corner of Polk County. She knows how growth has been a major discussion point for the area, and the impact it’s had on some of our most vulnerable populations. You can connect with Rebecca by using the form below.