WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) said Sheriff Grady Judd will provide an update on Wednesday night’s deputy-involved shooting in Winter Haven.

Sheriff Judd will brief the media at PCSO Sheriff's Operations Center at 3:45 p.m. on Nov. 19.

Tampa Bay 28 will be at the event and stream it live on the website and Facebook.

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The Polk County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) said a sergeant was taken to the hospital after a suspect attempted to run him over while being arrested.

PCSO said Sgt. Brett Hermelbracht was attempting to arrest a suspect early Wednesday evening on an active warrant.

The suspect is accused of attempting to run over the sergeant while he was fleeing the arrest, PCSO said. Sgt. Hermelbracht then fired his gun at the suspect in self-defense.

PCSO said deputies pursued the suspect’s vehicle and performed a PIT maneuver near Eloise Loop Road and Little Lake Court in Winter Haven. The suspect's vehicle hit two other vehicles.

One person in the vehicles was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Sgt. Hermelbracht was taken to the Lakeland Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

PCSO said the suspect was not injured and was arrested.

Sheriff Grady Judd is expected to update the media on Nov. 19 with more details about this incident.

PCSO said the 10th Judicial District State Attorney’s Office’s Officer-Involved Deadly Incident Task Force has been called to lead the investigation.