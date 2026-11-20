POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A hazmat response was underway after approximately 100 gallons of muriatic acid spilled onto a roadway along Polk Parkway on Friday.

Polk County Fire Rescue (PCFR) said crews arrived on the scene at around 11:59 a.m. on Nov. 20 and found bottles containing approximately 100 gallons of muriatic acid.

PCFR says the chemical fell from a truck as it traveled around a curve onto the westbound on-ramp from U.S. Highway 92. Between 30 and 40 containers broke open, releasing the chemical onto the asphalt.

A passerby called 911 after noticing vapors coming from the spill.

Fire rescue crews shut down the roadway and called in their special operations team to contain the chemical. Responders wearing fully encapsulated protective suits worked to upright the containers and cover them with tarps to help suppress the vapors.

One driver was transported to the hospital in stable condition after possibly inhaling some of the chemical.

"There's a chance that she inhaled some of the acid, and she started having some respiratory complications, just some burning over her eyes. So, nothing serious, but something that definitely needed to be checked out by a doctor," Polk County Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Garrett Parnell said.

The acid spread across the roadway, with some runoff near a retention pond. However, officials confirmed the chemical did not enter the pond.

Crews planned to spread sand across the roadway to absorb the remaining chemical and prevent further runoff into nearby waterways.

Officials said the US-92 onramp will be closed until cleanup is completed.

Muriatic acid is commonly used in pool chemicals and cleaning products, but exposure can cause respiratory problems and chemical burns to the skin and eyes.



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. Rebecca Petit is dedicated to telling your stories from every corner of Polk County. She knows how growth has been a major discussion point for the area, and the impact it’s had on some of our most vulnerable populations. You can connect with Rebecca by using the form below.