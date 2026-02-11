2 Davenport roommates arrested for possessing and distributing child pornography in their home: PCSO

DAVENPORT, Fla. — Two Davenport roommates have been arrested for possessing and distributing child pornography.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) Cyber Crimes Unit arrested 25-year-old Jefferey Johnston and 24-year-old Ryan Braley after an investigation stemming from a cybertip unveiled more than 300 files of child sexual abuse and a video of sexual abuse with a dog taking place in their home.

The cybertip indicated that files were uploaded and being shared from a Google account at an address on Castlemain Circle in Davenport, according to officials.

A search warrant was later obtained by detectives to gain access to the Google account owned by Johnston.

Upon searching, detectives discovered more than 300 photos and videos of male and female children, between the ages of one and 12-years-old, being sexually abused.

A video was also obtained of a male, later positively identified as Braley, sexually abusing a medium-sized dog.

According to PCSO, detectives responded to the roommates' home on Feb. 10, where Johnston confessed to his ownership of the Google account and identified Braley as the abuser of the medium-sized dog in the video.

The dog was owned by someone else in the house and was taken to a veterinarian for examination.

Johnston has been charged with 51 counts possession of child pornography, enhanced, and possession of pornographic video depicting sexual activity involving animals, per PCSO, and Braley has been charged with animal cruelty, engaging in sexual contact with animal and filming sexual contact with animal.