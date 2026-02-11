Undocumented immigrant arrested after hit-and-run in Winter Haven: PCSO

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — A man who fled a hit-and-run crash in Winter Haven was quickly caught by deputies.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) said 39-year-old Jose Obregon Salgado was arrested Tuesday after rear-ending a woman’s vehicle on Rifle Range Road and leaving the scene. The victim told deputies the suspect and his female passenger asked her not to contact law enforcement before driving away.

Deputies used the truck’s tag number to locate it under a tarp at a residence on Ridgeview East. When they confronted Salgado at the front door, he tried to retreat inside but was taken into custody and positively identified by the victim.

Salgado faces charges of tampering with evidence, resisting arrest, leaving the scene of a crash, and driving without a valid license, with each charge enhanced due to his illegal status. An ICE detainer has been placed on him in the Polk County Jail.

Records show Salgado was previously arrested in 2024 for driving without a valid license.