190-acre wildfire burning in southern Polk County, portions of Highway 640 and 555 shut down: PCFR

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A wildfire is burning in the southern Polk County and has closed portions of Highway 640 and 555.

Polk County Fire Rescue said a 190-acre wildfire is burning south of the Bartow area.

PCFR said no injuries have been reported and no structures are threatened. A gooseneck trailer has burned.

The fire is 0 percent contained as of 5:40 p.m., according to the Florida Forest Service wildfire map.