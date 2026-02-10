Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsPolk County

Actions

190-acre wildfire burning in southern Polk County, portions of Highway 640 and 555 shut down: PCFR

Orange flames burning
Storyblocks
Orange flames burning
Posted
and last updated

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A wildfire is burning in the southern Polk County and has closed portions of Highway 640 and 555.

Polk County Fire Rescue said a 190-acre wildfire is burning south of the Bartow area.

PCFR said no injuries have been reported and no structures are threatened. A gooseneck trailer has burned.

The fire is 0 percent contained as of 5:40 p.m., according to the Florida Forest Service wildfire map.

Florida Sheriff’s claims about immigrant arrests miss key details

A Florida sheriff's bold claims about immigrant arrests reveal a more complex picture when court records are examined in detail.

FL’s Sheriff’s claims about immigrant arrests miss key details

Latest Polk County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.