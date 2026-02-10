Survivor’s close call an example of why more red-light cameras coming to Lakeland

LAKELAND, Fla. — The Lakeland Police Department is stepping up efforts to curb crashes on city roads.

The police department recently released a video showing some of the most dangerous red-light violations caught on camera over the last few months.

You can see drivers speeding through intersections long after lights have turned red, narrowly missing other vehicles and bicyclists. While the footage is unsettling, it is not surprising to Vivian Woodhouse.

“I have been hit by a vehicle that did run a red light,” said Woodhouse.

She said that the crash could have changed her and her daughter’s lives forever.

“Because I was seven months pregnant with my youngest daughter, but I checked out fine. No injuries, I was extremely lucky,” said Woodhouse.

It’s the decision to speed up rather than stop that Lakeland police said they are trying to prevent. The city currently has 23 red-light cameras watching busy intersections, and four more are being added.

“I think they’re distracted by their telephones, all types of reasons. So, I think one time being stopped by a camera and having to pay for the ticket, you’ll think twice next time you go to run a red light,” said Woodhouse.

Last year, fifteen people were killed in traffic homicides in Lakeland.

“We’re trying to reduce by 2040, using the Vision Zero program to reduce traffic fatalities in the City of Lakeland to zero by 2040,” said Sgt. Chad Mumbauer.

Data shows the cameras are helping slow people down and making intersections safer.

“Nine out of 10 people that get a red-light camera violation do not get another one. So we think that’s very important and it shows that it is having an effect on driving behavior,” said Mumbauer.

The police department’s goal is to reduce red-light violations, crashes, and ultimately save lives.

The red-light camera intersections:

New locations added in 2026

Memorial Boulevard at Brunnell Parkway.

Florida Avenue at George Jenkins Boulevard.

Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue at George Jenkins Boulevard.

Memorial Boulevard at Florida Avenue.

Bartow Road/U.S. 98 at New Jersey Road.

Bartow Road/U.S. 98 at East Orange Street.

Kathleen Road at 14th Street.

Massachusetts Avenue at Parker Street



Current locations

NB N Florida Ave at Memorial Blvd

NB/SB Cleveland Heights Blvd at E Edgewood Dr

NB/SB Socrum Lp Rd at Old Combee Rd

NB/SB Socrum Lp Rd at E Daughtery Rd / Walt Lp Rd

WB E Daughtery Rd / Walt Lp Rd at Socrum Lp Rd

NB/SB Bartow Rd / US 98 at N Crystal Lk

EB/WB E Memorial Blvd at N Massachusetts Ave

NB/SB US 98 at Griffin Rd

SB Harden Blvd at North Parkway Frontage Rd

NB Harden Blvd at W Beacon Rd

WB W Memorial Blvd at Martin L King Jr Ave

WB George Jenkins at Kathleen Rd

SB N Florida Ave at E Parker St



Rebecca Petit is dedicated to telling your stories from every corner of Polk County. She knows how growth has been a major discussion point for the area, and the impact it's had on some of our most vulnerable populations.

