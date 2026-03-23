20-year-old Bartow man dead after Lake Wales crash: PCSO

LAKE WALES, Fla. — Polk County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) said it's investigating the death of a 20-year-old man after a single vehicle crash in Lake Wales.

According to PCSO, the crash happened at about 11:15 p.m. on March 22 at the intersection of Canal Road and Timberline Road.

PCSO said evidence reveals a 2022 Chevy Corvette, being driven by Enoch Hernandez of Bartow, was heading northbound on Timberline Road approaching the intersection of Canal Road, where Hernandez failed to stop at the stop sign, going past the intersection and down into a water-filled area about 30 feet across, 200 feet long and at a minimum of five feet deep.

The vehicle rolled and came to a final rest partially submerged, according to PCSO.

Hernandez was pronounced deceased at the scene by first responders.

His passenger was airlifted to a local hospital with what PCSO said was significant but non-life-threatening injuries. PCSO said it expects the passenger to make a full recovery.

Both driver and passenger were wearing their seatbelts and airbags did deploy, per PCSO.

The investigation is ongoing.