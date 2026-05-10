College student injured in rollover crash on SR 570 in Polk County: FHP

POLK CO., Fla. — A 20-year-old college student was injured in a rollover crash on State Road 570 in Polk County Saturday, per the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).

FHP said the crash happened westbound between mile markers 21 and 20 as the student was driving home for Mother’s Day.

Investigators said the vehicle’s right front tire blew out, causing it to veer to the right and collide with the retaining wall at the Braddock Road overpass.

The car continued traveling west while rotating clockwise before the left-side wheels dug into the ground, causing it to overturn.

Troopers have not released the extent of the student’s injuries.