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47-year-old woman dies after motorcycle crash in Winter Haven: PCSO

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PCSO
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Posted

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — The Polk County Sheriff's Office said a two-vehicle crash resulted in the death of a motorcyclist in Winter Haven on Sunday.

PCSO said on March 22, shortly after 4 p.m., a 2013 Mercedes was traveling south on Highway 17 and approaching the intersection at the same time a 2006 Suzuki motorcycle was heading north. The Mercedes attempted to turn and collided with the biker. The motorcyclist, 47-year-old Shena Carty, was fully ejected.

Officials said Carty was not wearing a helmet. When first responders arrived, she was unresponsive and suffered injuries from the crash. Carty was transported to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead shortly after.

Authorities said the driver of the Mercedes was wearing his seatbelt and was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Citrus County family says father died after medical episode while swimming with manatees

Tommy Green was visiting his family in Citrus County to celebrate his birthday. He suffered a heart attack while swimming with the manatees, according to his family.

Family says father died after medical episode while swimming with manatees

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