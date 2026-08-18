A man sought on a warrant in Winter Haven ends in the arrest of three people: WHPD

WINTER HAVE, FLA. — A man wanted by Winter Haven police on a warrant at a home ended with the arrested of three people, authorities said.

On Aug. 15, Winter Haven Police Department (WHPD) officers responded to a home on 5th Street Southeast after receiving information that Serge Nombre, 24, who had an active felony warrant for felony battery, was possibly there.

Officers encountered Nombe's mother, Mia Jones, 53, who insisted that Nombre was not there. However, she allowed officers to search the home.

Officers found Nombre hiding under a mattress on the floor in one of the bedrooms.

When officers told Nombre to show his hands, he refused and began yelling for his mother, WHPD officials said.

Jones ran into the room and grabbed one of the officers from behind. A sergeant on scene pushed Jones away, but she grabbed the sergeant's hand and swung her fist at the law enforcement officer, officials said. Fearing of being struck, the sergeant deployed her agency-issued Taser, and secured Jones.

Nombre also was placed in handcuffs.

Jones was taken to Winter Haven Hospital for medical clearance and while being evaluated, a clear plastic baggie was found in her possession. The substance tested positive for methamphetamine.

Jones was booked and charged with possession of methamphetamine, resisting officers with violence, battery on law enforcement officer, assault on a law enforcement officers and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Nombre was booked into the Polk County Jail for his outstanding warrant.

While officers were at the location, 23 year-old Reynaldo Garcia was observed walking on the property toward the officers. Garcia was recognized by officers after he was recently trespassed from the property.

While searching Garcia, a clear glass tube and a clear baggie with meth was found in his front pocket, officials said. Garcia said the items were given to him "to hold because he had to take the fall for everyone else," a police report stated.

Garcia was booked into the Polk County Jail and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and trespassing.