Avon Park motorcyclist dies in crash near Frostproof

FROSTPROOF, Fla. — A motorcyclist from Avon Park was killed in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning near Frostproof.
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened a little before 8 a.m. at the intersection of Old Avon Park Road and Sangster Road. First responders attempted life-saving measures, but the man died at the scene. He was operating a 2022 Yamaha motorcycle.
Deputies said the other vehicle was a 2017 Dodge Ram 2500. The driver stayed at the scene and declined medical treatment.
Investigators said the motorcycle was traveling at a high speed in a non-passing zone before losing control in a curve and crossing the center line, where it collided with the truck. The motorcycle came to rest under the rear axle of the Dodge Ram.
This is an ongoing investigation.
