Lakeland updates plan for removal of concrete barriers on South Florida Ave.

LAKELAND, Fla. — Since 2020, Lakeland drivers have dealt with concrete barriers on South Florida Avenue. City leaders have now provided renderings with a clearer look at what is coming next.

“Six years later, you’re still looking at these rather unsightly barricades that have been put up,” said Mike Wagner.

South Florida Avenue is part of Wagner’s daily commute. He said the concrete barriers along the major north-south thoroughfare pose a safety risk.

“Right where I’m standing, I have seen the results of at least two accidents, where they jumped over these curbs,” Wagner said.

The South Florida Avenue “road diet” was sparked by safety concerns along what was considered a high-crash corridor with lanes narrower than today’s standards. While drivers have adjusted to fewer lanes, the corridor's full vision has not yet taken shape.

“I understand why they had to take it from four lanes to three. Honestly, it was too narrow to have four lanes of traffic here, but now don’t you think it’s time that they come up with a more permanent more sightly solution. Our tax dollars are hard at work here,” Wagner said.

City leaders have just revealed a permanent solution.

“The city’s public works department has actually taken over the management of the design of the ultimate three-lane corridor from Ariana Street to Lime Street. That allows FDOT to move forward with the project three years sooner,” said Chuck Barmby, City of Lakeland Transportation Planner.

Barmby said they are about 60% finished with the design phase of the one-mile stretch. Plans call for a three-lane roadway with wider sidewalks, historic-style lighting, shade trees and a new midblock pedestrian crossing between Belmar Street and Park Street.

“The lighting would definitely help. As far as a pedestrian crosswalk, it would probably work if they had something to notify the cars that pedestrians are actually crossing,” said Tracy Wagner.

The Florida Department of Transportation has set aside $22.6 million for the project. While the city is investing $5 million.

“Lakeland is such a beautiful city. Why don’t we finish this project and make it even better for the residence in the shop owners here?” said Wagner.

Design work is expected to be completed by the end of 2026, with construction beginning in early 2027.



Rebecca Petit is dedicated to telling your stories from every corner of Polk County. She knows how growth has been a major discussion point for the area, and the impact it's had on some of our most vulnerable populations.

