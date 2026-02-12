Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
APD work to remove contained suspicious device in Auburndale, evacuation recomended

WFTS
AUBURNDALE, Fla. — The Auburndale Police Department (APD) said officers are managing an active situation involving a contained suspicious device near Orange Street.

In a post to Facebook late Thursday morning, APD said the device is contained and law enforcement is working to safely remove it.

Police said out of an abundance of caution, officers strongly recommend residents and businesses within the highlighted green area of Union Street, Ariana Avenue, Bobby Green Plaza, Main Street and Bridgers Avenue to voluntarily evacuate.

APD said there is a high law enforcement presence in the area and asked the public to avoid the area and not interfere with ongoing operations.

APD said the evacuation is voluntary but highly recommended and asked residents to avoid calling into the police department about the situation to avoid backing up the emergency lines.

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.

