POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Officials at the Florida Forest Service say it is unusually early for wildfire activity which often peaks during the months of March, April, and May. But because of dangerously dry conditions, they are getting called out to more brushfires.

The Forest Service is working closely with Polk County Fire Rescue to knock down fires quickly. During a wildfire the Forest Service deploys its bulldozer plow units.

Florida Forest Service responds to early wildfire surge in Polk County

“We have a plow on the back of it that digs into the soil, and it will remove the vegetation causing the fire to go out,” said Todd Chlanda, Wildfire Mitigation Specialist with Florida Forest Service.

But the workload is growing fast. The Polk County district is approaching 35 wildfires so far this year. The most recent happening on Tuesday a 12-hundred-acre brushfire near Bartow.

“We are seeing these fires occur more frequently and earlier this year. We haven’t seen these conditions since 2011, which was our last real bad fire season we had going on,” Chlanda said.

Fire crews say with dry grass and little moisture, it only takes a spark.

“If it’s tall grass, the underside of your vehicle, it’s hot with the muffler and the catalytic converter and that can start a fire and you don’t even know it because when you pull away, it can smolder along the roadway and that can then start something,” Chlanda said.

Polk County remains under a burn ban to reduce the risk of wildfires. Fire officials say preparation could make all the difference in protecting your property from flames.

“Look around your yard and anywhere leaves or pine needles collect, that’s where embers from a wildfire could potentially collect around your home. So, rake those areas out, keep them clean. Keep the roof line clean and the gutters free of debris,” Chlanda said.

Experts expect drought-like conditions through May.



Rebecca Petit is dedicated to telling your stories from every corner of Polk County. She knows how growth has been a major discussion point for the area, and the impact it's had on some of our most vulnerable populations.