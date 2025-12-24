Auburndale man arrested and charged with 76 counts of child pornography: PCSO

AUBURNDALE, Fla. — Polk County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) announced Wednesday detectives arrested 39-year-old Andrew "Drew" McGaffigan of Auburndale on Dec. 17 and charged him with 30 counts of child pornography.

On Tuesday Dec. 23, officials added 46 counts after further investigating McGaffigan's electronic devices.

Detectives said they uncovered 30 files of children aged nine months to 12 years old being sexually abused and 46 images and videos of child sexual abuse material.

The investigation was launched after numerous NCMEC (National Center for Missing and Endangered Children) cybertips were received by PCSO relating to McGaffigan uploading child pornography files to his cloud storage from his mobile phone.

NCMEC tips were also received by the Auburndale Police Department, which led to collaboration with PCSO.

PCSO detectives took the lead of the investigation and served an electronic search warrant where they uncovered the material.

The files were determined not to identify with any people McGaffigan currently has access to.

McGaffigan has been incarcerated since his initial arrest and is now being held on no bond in Polk County Jail.

"This suspect is the worst of the worst. Here is a married man with children of his own advocating for the sexual abuse of babies and children. He's also active in his local church. We will continue our thorough investigation to determine whether or not he has abused any child to whom he has access," said PCSO Sheriff Grady Judd.