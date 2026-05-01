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Auburndale police find more than 10 pounds of cannabis in package: APD

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Auburndale Police Department
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AUBURNDALE, Fla. — Auburndale police discovered more than 10 pounds of cannabis inside a suspicious package at a UPS store.

Detectives responded to the store after employees reported a strong cannabis odor. Officers inspected the package and found nine individually wrapped parcels containing a green leafy substance. Testing confirmed it was cannabis.

Police said each parcel weighed about 500 grams, for a total weight of 10.08 pounds. The investigation is ongoing, and police are asking anyone with information to call the Auburndale Police Department at 863-965-5555.

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