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Winter Haven man claimed $2 million prize from Florida Lottery Jackpot Triple Play

Winter Haven man claimed $2 million prize from Florida Lottery Jackpot Triple Play
Florida Lottery
Winter Haven man claimed $2 million prize from Florida Lottery Jackpot Triple Play
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The Florida Lottery said a Winter Haven man won the $2 million jackpot from the Jackpot Triple Play drawing.

Benjamin Hall claimed the prize from the drawing held on Jan. 16.

Hall took the one-time, lump-sum payment of $1,212,677, the Florida Lottery said.

The ticket was sold at Vaishali located at 4646 N. Combee Road in Lakeland.

TPD chief's memo: Assistant police chief fired over missed meetings, resistance to new firearms

Ruth Cate's claims of discrimination and retribution were determined to be "unfounded" in the city's month-long HR investigation.

TPD Chief's memo: Assistant police chief fired over missed meetings, resistance to new firearms

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