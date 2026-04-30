Winter Haven man claimed $2 million prize from Florida Lottery Jackpot Triple Play

The Florida Lottery said a Winter Haven man won the $2 million jackpot from the Jackpot Triple Play drawing.
Benjamin Hall claimed the prize from the drawing held on Jan. 16.
Hall took the one-time, lump-sum payment of $1,212,677, the Florida Lottery said.
The ticket was sold at Vaishali located at 4646 N. Combee Road in Lakeland.
TPD chief's memo: Assistant police chief fired over missed meetings, resistance to new firearms
Ruth Cate's claims of discrimination and retribution were determined to be "unfounded" in the city's month-long HR investigation.
TPD Chief's memo: Assistant police chief fired over missed meetings, resistance to new firearms