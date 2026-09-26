BARTOW, Fla. — A proposed property tax amendment could save some Florida homeowners money, but Bartow city leaders say it could also reduce revenue available to fund local services.

The issue is now the focus of community conversations in Bartow ahead of the November 3 election.

Watch report from Rebecca Petit

Bartow leaders warn property tax amendment could affect city services

Amendment 3 would increase the homestead exemption for non-school property taxes from $50,000 to $150,000 in 2027 and to $250,000 in 2028.

Bartow City Manager Mike Herr says the change could significantly affect the city's finances.

“By the time 2030 gets here, we will have lost $5 million,” Herr said.

Bartow's unique tax base

Herr says Bartow already faces challenges because it is the Polk County seat and has a significant amount of government-owned property that does not generate property tax revenue.

He estimates that about 36% of downtown property is exempt from property taxes.

“36% of our property downtown is exempt from paying property taxes because we’re the county seat,” Herr said. He pointed to the county administration building, county courthouse, FDOT District One and the Florida Department of Citrus as examples of government properties in Bartow.

Herr says the city's limited tax base makes the potential loss of additional property tax revenue especially significant.

Public safety, parks and recreation among concerns

Herr says the city would have to make difficult decisions if its general fund revenue decreases.

He identifies public safety and parks and recreation as the two major “quality of life pillars” that could be affected.

A reduction in general fund operations, according to Herr, could mean fewer police patrol units, longer response times and delayed purchases of vehicles and other equipment.

WFTS

He also says residents could see changes to other services.

“We’re going to see the library close at least a couple days a week probably Saturday and Sunday or Friday and Saturday,” Herr said.

Herr also expects reduced hours could affect Mulligan's, the restaurant connected to Bartow's golf course.

“People love our golf course. They love to play golf. They love Mulligan’s. I think easily we’ll see it closed two days a week,” he said.

Residents want more information

Herr is leading community meetings designed to help residents understand how Amendment 3 could affect Bartow's budget and services.

For Bartow resident Rugina Castillo, learning more about the proposal has changed how she views the amendment.

“At first, I thought it was a great idea,” Castillo said. “However, as I began to learn more about it and found out that an increase in one thing will be a decrease in something else. And I was like I want to learn a little more about this.”

Herr says Bartow is already working to address infrastructure and maintenance needs after years without increases to water, sewer and solid waste rates.

He says a reduction in property tax revenue could make it more difficult for the city to continue those investments.

“Do you want a city that is investing properly, that we’re maintaining our utility system and a road system in a proactive manner with the revenue that we have? Or do you want your city to revert back very quickly to the city that was under investing,” Herr said.

More community meetings planned

The city has another community meeting scheduled for October 15 at the Carver Recreation Center.

Residents will have an opportunity to ask questions and learn more about the potential effects of Amendment 3 on homeowners, local government revenue and city services.



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Rebecca Petit is dedicated to telling your stories from every corner of Polk County. She knows how growth has been a major discussion point for the area, and the impact it’s had on some of our most vulnerable populations. You can connect with Rebecca by using the form below.

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. Rebecca Petit is dedicated to telling your stories from every corner of Polk County. She knows how growth has been a major discussion point for the area, and the impact it’s had on some of our most vulnerable populations. You can connect with Rebecca by using the form below.